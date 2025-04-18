Charger Report

NFL insider selects Michigan prospect as Chargers' top target in 2025 NFL draft

Albert Breer sees the Chargers targeting a Michigan product, but not the one everyone expects.

Randy Gurzi

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have multiple ways they can go in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft

One name constantly linked to them has been Colston Loveland, the Michigan tight end who played for Jim Harbaugh. While he makes sense, he's not the only former player with ties to Harbaugh who would fill a need.

MORE: Former Chargers players find new homes in free agency right before NFL draft

We're reminded of this by Albert Breer, who identified a top target for Los Angeles. A reader named Charlie asked Breer who he sees as the top target for the Chargers in Round 1. Breer went with defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, who was coached by Harbaugh for two years at Michigan.

Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Kenneth Grant celebrates after sacking Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Jack Lausch
Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Kenneth Grant celebrates after sacking Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Jack Lausch / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"Charlie, a little early on that for me, but I have a hard time getting it out of my head that it’s going to be Michigan’s mammoth defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, who I know some at the school have told teams they believe will grow into a better pro than Graham. If Jim Harbaugh, who coached him for two years in Ann Arbor, feels that way, then it’d be pretty good value to get him in the 20s. And it would fill a big need for the Chargers, too." — Breer, SI

L.A. lost Poona Ford in free agency, leaving a hole in the middle of their defensive line. The 330-pound Grant would not only replace Ford, but he would also give the Chargers an upgrade.

