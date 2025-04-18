NFL insider selects Michigan prospect as Chargers' top target in 2025 NFL draft
The Los Angeles Chargers have multiple ways they can go in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.
One name constantly linked to them has been Colston Loveland, the Michigan tight end who played for Jim Harbaugh. While he makes sense, he's not the only former player with ties to Harbaugh who would fill a need.
MORE: Former Chargers players find new homes in free agency right before NFL draft
We're reminded of this by Albert Breer, who identified a top target for Los Angeles. A reader named Charlie asked Breer who he sees as the top target for the Chargers in Round 1. Breer went with defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, who was coached by Harbaugh for two years at Michigan.
"Charlie, a little early on that for me, but I have a hard time getting it out of my head that it’s going to be Michigan’s mammoth defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, who I know some at the school have told teams they believe will grow into a better pro than Graham. If Jim Harbaugh, who coached him for two years in Ann Arbor, feels that way, then it’d be pretty good value to get him in the 20s. And it would fill a big need for the Chargers, too." — Breer, SI
L.A. lost Poona Ford in free agency, leaving a hole in the middle of their defensive line. The 330-pound Grant would not only replace Ford, but he would also give the Chargers an upgrade.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers predicted to take big NFL draft risk that might just pay dividends
Chargers steal instant starter and new name in second round of latest mock draft
4 pass rushers the Los Angeles Chargers could target in the 2025 NFL draft
Chargers-Ravens trade proposal sees L.A. send a pick and player for $56 million star
Chargers mock draft features surprise name after preferred targets don't fall