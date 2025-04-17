Chargers mock draft: LA takes all defenders in 3-round mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers will be on the clock next Thursday night to kick off the 2025 NFL draft. The Bolts have 10 picks to work with this draft season, looking to seriously upgrade different parts of the roster. We decided to do an all-defensive mock draft to see how well the Chargers could potentially upgrade one side of the ball.
Note: This is a three round mock with no trades. Here's a look at the three selections we made:
RELATED: Ranking who will Chargers take in Round 1 of 2025 NFL Draft
Round 1, No.22: DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
The Chargers need bodies on the interior of their defensive line and Nolen would be a day one starter for them. After losing Poona Ford in free agency, it left the defensive tackle spot thin. Retaining Teair Tart will look great in this case, as Nolen would create a solid tandem.
Nolen had 48 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks for the Rebels in 2024. The previous two years were spent at Texas A&M, where he totaled 66 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and five sacks in 22 games. Nolen's breakout season at Ole Miss nearly trumped his entire career at Texas A&M. He'd be an instant-impact player for the Bolts.
Round 2, No.55: EDGE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
We couldn't make a Chargers mock draft without some sort of Michigan pipeline to honor head coach Jim Harbaugh. Seriously though, Stewart would be a massive win in this scenario, as he was one of the top pass rushers in college football last season.
Stewart amassed 33 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks for the Wolverines in 2024. Stewart's 41.2% pass rush win rate on true pass sets led the nation, as he constantly put pressure on quarterbacks. The Chargers would be landing their Joey Bosa replacement with this pick.
RELATED: Chargers swipe ‘explosive talent’ for Justin Herbert in Round 2 of 7-round mock draft
Round 3, No.86: CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas
Bryant has been rising as a prospect this entire draft process. A true ballhawk, Bryant caught 13 interceptions in four seasons at Kansas. While he has a thinner frame, Bryant plays like he's bigger. Standing at 6'0, 175 pounds, Bryant will get knocked for his size but has proven to be able to cover bigger receivers.
Bryant had 37 tackles, four interceptions, seven passes defended and four tackles for a loss for the Jayhawks in 2024. A physical, potential shutdown corner for the Bolts in round three to round out this mock draft.
