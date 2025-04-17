Charger Report

Chargers' potential blockbuster trades could be fool's gold

The Los Angeles Chargers may want to stay away from these potential blockbuster trades.

Matthew Schmidt

Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh watches game action against the Denver Broncos during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers haven't made a whole lot of noise this offseason, but they continue to be mentioned as a potential landing spot for big-name players in trades.

Two of the most recent examples are Tyreek Hill and Mark Andrews, both of whom appear to be on shaky ground with their respective teams.

While the Miami Dolphins say they aren't trading Hill right now, that could obviously change, and the Baltimore Ravens haven't really committed to Andrews.

The Chargers definitely need weapons. That much is true. Justin Herbert is starving for help beyond Ladd McConkey in the aerial attack. However, Hill and Andrews are both aging playmakers who could ultimately cause more problems than they would solve.

Hill in particular displayed massive signs of decline in 2024, finishing with below 1,000 receiving yards for just the first time in a fully healthy season since his rookie campaign in 2016. Meanwhile, Andrews was last seen dropping a critical pass after fumbling in a playoff loss.

Los Angeles absolutely needs to add pieces, but the Chargers should be looking to bring in younger weapons. That's why D.K. Metcalf made so much sense, but LA struck out there.

Hill and Andrews are obviously household names, but their names may be greater than their production at this point. Would it really be worth it for the Chargers to part with valuable draft capital to land either player, especially when you take into account the money Hill is making?

Now, if Andrews gets cut, that changes things. There is no harm in taking a one-year flier on him without giving up any assets.

Still, Chargers fans would be hoping for upper echelon production out of both players, and it may end up being fool's gold.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews.
