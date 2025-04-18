Chargers mock draft: LA takes all offense in 3-round mock, Bolts land star TE
The Los Angeles Chargers are one week away from being on the clock in the 2025 NFL Draft. They'll have 10 picks to work with this year, their first selection being No.22 overall. We decided to make a three round mock draft where the Bolts go all-offense. This scenario is an interesting way to see how many instant-impact players the Chargers can land within their first three picks.
Note: This mock will include no trades and we used PFF's mock draft simulator. Here's a look at our selections:
Round 1, No.22: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
Perhaps the most popular player linked to the Chargers this offseason, Loveland would come in and be TE1 right away. It's easy to see why Loveland has been a favorite amongst the Chargers, given his connection to head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Loveland had 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns for the Wolverines in 2024. The previous year, he had 649 yards and four touchdowns en route to helping Michigan win the National Championship. Loveland is considered the second-best tight end prospect in this class and would be a wonderful pick for the Chargers in the first round.
RELATED: Chargers weapon already on the hot seat before playing a single game
Round 2, No.55: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
The Chargers would be finding their long-term RB1 in this case, as Henderson has the tools to become an every down ballcarrier in the future. For his rookie season, he'll look to split carries with Najee Harris, while also showcasing his pass catching ability out of the backfield.
Henderson rushed for 1,016 yards on 144 carries and 10 touchdowns for the Buckeyes in 2024, while catching 27 passes for another 284 yards and one touchdown. Henderson would be solid value in the second round in what's considered a deep running back class.
RELATED: Chargers' chances of NFL draft trades revealed through Joe Hortiz's Ravens tenure
Round 3, No.86: OG Tate Ratledge, Georgia
The Chargers finally address the trenches here by selecting Ratledge, a nasty interior offensive lineman that could develop into a starter down the line. Ratledge is a strong player, but injury history will make him slip in the draft.
He's primarily played right guard at Georgia. The Chargers could look to either move Ratledge to left guard or let him sit early on as a rookie.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers predicted to take big NFL draft risk that might just pay dividends
Chargers steal instant starter and new name in second round of latest mock draft
4 pass rushers the Los Angeles Chargers could target in the 2025 NFL draft
Chargers-Ravens trade proposal sees L.A. send a pick and player for $56 million star
Chargers mock draft features surprise name after preferred targets don't fall