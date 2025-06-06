Chargers' Najee Harris could break out in 2025 for overlooked reason
After four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, running back Najee Harris is looking for a fresh start on the west coast with the Los Angeles Chargers. In an attempt to revamp their run game, the Bolts signed Harris and drafted Omarion Hampton in the first round. They still have last year's leading rusher, J.K. Dobbins, waiting in the wings on the UFA tender.
Harris had four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons in Pittsburgh, but many don't regard him as a top-tier running back. Could that change in Los Angeles, with a much better roster than the Steelers? It's possible, as Bill Barnwell of ESPN believes Harris could break out with the Bolts due to the scheme change.
"A scheme shift might also benefit Harris. The Steelers leaned into zone schemes during the majority of Harris' time, despite most teams recently preferring gap runs. His best stretch as a pro came at the end of the 2023 season with interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner, who leaned more into gap concepts. Harris has the size to succeed in those and has more wiggle when he's one-on-one against a defender than you might think."
It'll be interesting to see how the Chargers handle a backfield that consists of Harris and Hampton. They'll certainly split carries early on, but who will pull away to be the team's primary back? Time will tell, but Harris shouldn't be counted out just yet.
