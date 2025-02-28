Chargers named among teams that should trade for Jonathan Allen
The Los Angeles Chargers have the available resources to seriously transform their roster this offseason.
Free agency is just under two weeks away, meaning trades can also become official. Many teams have given some of their star players permission to seek a trade, including the Washington Commanders and Jonathan Allen. Allen has become expendable after Washington drafted Jer'Zhan Newton and already has Daron Payne.
Make no mistake, Allen is still a very productive player and could command considerable compensation in return via trade. Dean Jones of Riggo's Rag believes the Chargers could be a team to trade for Allen.
"Their defensive front needs an extra injection of veteran leadership. Harbaugh values this highly. Allen meets those requirements comfortably. The Chargers have 11 draft selections in 2025. Giving up one for a Pro Bowl-caliber performer seems feasible. The Chargers also have plenty of salary-cap space to take on Allen's salary in the final year of his deal. This could increase further if Joey Bosa is released with a saving of $25.38 million attached."
RELATED: Chargers make big admission about Khalil Mack’s future with team
30-year-oldAllen has a $22.3 million cap hit for 2025 and is set to be a free agent next offseason. If the Chargers were to trade for the 30-year-old interior lineman, they'd also likely have to extend him sooner rather than later. Allen sounds like an intriguing addition for Jesse Minter's defense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers pull off a robbery for Justin Herbert in Mel Kiper’s new mock draft
Chargers should keep close eye on Commanders’ surprise trade block addition
Chargers confirm extension talks with pillar of the offensive line
What an extension for Rashawn Slater could look like
Chargers urged to sign Davante Adams as one offseason move that must happen
Jim Harbaugh, Chargers would thank Sean Payton for petty move in this mock draft