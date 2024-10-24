Chargers need to mimic Chiefs' aggressiveness moving forward
While the Kansas City Chiefs remained undefeated by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in another Super Bowl rematch, the Los Angeles Chargers hit a new low by losing to the Arizona Cardinals in an ESPN+ game that struggled to pull viewers.
Even at 6-0, the Chiefs are not content with their roster and doing what it takes to consistently retool and improve, the golden rule for front offices that want to win multiple championships in any sport. After this week, maybe it's time for the Chargers to take a few pages from big brother's book.
Kansas City finished last season with the sixth-best passing offense in the NFL, the Chiefs' worst ranking in the Patrick Mahomes era. After Sunday's win, Kansas City ranked No. 12. Knowing it was time to restock a decimated wide receivers room, general manager Brett Veach worked the phones to bring in an All-Pro.
He started with pursuing Cooper Kupp from the Los Angeles Rams, according to The Athletic's Diana Russini. However, the Rams' price was too steep. Veach then called the Tennessee Titans and got DeAndre Hopkins on a rental for a conditional fifth-round pick.
To make the deal even sweeter, Tennessee is eating enough of Hopkins' salary that he will count as just a $3.2 million cap hit for the Chiefs, according to Spotrac.
Meanwhile, the Chargers are not a guarantee to even make the AFC Wild Card and appear to be as complacent as it gets.
They've let Hopkins and Amari Cooper walk on by this season, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen in the offseason, and continue to show they're fine with wasting Justin Herbert's arm talent on Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey.
Los Angeles ranks 24th in passing offense at 183.7 yards per game, and Hebert's six passing touchdowns are tied for 21st.
The Chargers can hitch their wagons to Greg Roman if they want, but there's a reason Jim Harbaugh's brother replaced Roman in 2023, and it's showing in Los Angeles.
