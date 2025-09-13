Chargers news: Jim Harbaugh vs. Pete Carroll, Derwin James wants Brock Bowers, more
The Los Angeles Chargers wrap up a week of practice, then wait one extra day before Monday night’s primetime affair against the Las Vegas Raiders.
There, the Chargers hope to keep the Jim Harbaugh era’s second year going strong with a 2-0 mark, both in the overall record and AFC West. Along the way, they just might not have to deal with Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers.
Here’s a quick look at the most important Chargers news to know over the weekend.
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals Elijah Molden suffered practice injury, details plans
Not only did Elijah Molden apparently suffer an injury in practice this week, Harbaugh remained vague on when he might be available. The Chargers head coach did, though, suggest who might play in his place against the Raiders.
No love lost between Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll ahead of Week 2 showdown
Shocker alert: Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll haven’t exactly had the nicest or most enthusiastic things to say about each other ahead of them renewing their historic, long rivalry.
Chargers injury updates on Elijah Molden, Denzel Perryman and more before Week 2
Not only is Molden hurt, Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman continues to look like he’ll miss the game against the Raiders. One of his backups remains on the injury report, too.
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh already in Coach of the Year running after one win
Harbaugh might’ve been in Coach of the Year conversations eventually, no matter what happened in Week 1. But beating Andy Reid and the Chiefs? It has a way of upping the tempo of such things.
Chargers S Derwin James wants a shot at Brock Bowers
As seen in footage from The Sporting Tribune’s Fernando Ramirez, James really wants to line up against Bowers again:
