Chargers vs. Raiders gets overwhelming expert NFL picks
The Los Angeles Chargers put the entire league on notice last Friday when they took down the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 in Brazil. The stock is up for the Bolts, who had a stellar opening night to start the 2025 season off strong.
It's now time to turn the page, as the Chargers head to Las Vegas to take on another division rival in the Raiders. The Chargers are 6-4 against the Raiders in their last 10 meetings, including a sweep of Las Vegas last season.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh going pass-happy offense for Justin Herbert has Chargers soaring
The Raiders are coming off of a win of their own, defeating the New England Patriots 20-13. This could be a very exciting matchup as each team is 1-0 heading into Monday night. With the game just days away, NFL experts gave their picks and predictions for Chargers vs Raiders in Week 2. Here's a look at each selection:
GPG: 27-20 Chargers
Co. Wolfe: 24-12 Chargers
A. Rank: 24-14 Chargers
M. Grant: 24-21 Chargers
B. Brooks: 24-22 Chargers
MJD: 21-20 Raiders
G. Gordon: 28-21 Chargers
N. Shook: 24-23 Chargers
E. Edholm: 25-22 Chargers
K. Patra: 27-20 Chargers
RELATED: Chargers' Greg Roman takes victory lap about offense surprising onlookers
As was evident in this week's selections, the Chargers were the overwhelming favorite. All have the Chargers scoring over 20 points, so Justin Herbert and the offense is predicted to have another huge outing.
The Chargers take on the Raiders on Monday night at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers' Rashawn Slater-less offensive line surges up PFF's rankings
Chargers' chances at AFC's top seed dramatically jump in ESPN's FPI models
Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 referee crew revealed
17 million watched Justin Herbert outduel Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce slap
Chargers' Denzel Perryman already out of walking boot while battling ankle injury