Should Chargers go after free agent Jadeveon Clowney ahead of Week 2?

If one had to nitpick the Los Angeles Chargers a bit coming out of the Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, one could allege that the pass rush looked suspect and without depth.
Khalil Mack is back and the Chargers still have big trust in Tuli Tuipulotu to develop, but a depth rotation headed up by Bud Dupree and rookies yet to prove themselves left something to be desired.
So what about a free agent like Jadeveon Clowney?
Clowney just had a visit with the Dallas Cowboys and left without a deal. He is, presumably, making the rounds and looking for a team that would give him a good shot at contention while also offering a sizeable rotational role.
The Chargers seem to check both boxes.
Clowney, now 32, spent 14 games with Carolina last year, registering 5.5 sacks. That number was down from 9.5 in Baltimore the year before over 17 games.
But Clowney’s production has long been more about run defense and a stable presence than sheer sack production. Adding him to the mix in Jesse Minter’s defense might just free up Mack more, never mind provide another great mentor for the next generation of Chargers pass-rushers.
If nothing else, the Chargers should probably be doing due diligence on this front, especially with ample cap space and a team that can push for an AFC West crown right now.
