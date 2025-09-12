Chargers injury updates on Elijah Molden, Denzel Perryman and more before Week 2
The Los Angeles Chargers continue to add more names to the injury report ahead of the Week 2 primetime showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman has been the biggest name on the injury report over the past week, though the fact he’s already shed the walking boot seems like a good sign.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh going pass-happy offense for Justin Herbert has Chargers soaring
On the first Chargers injury report of the Week, Perryman and a handful of others made an appearance:
Chargers Week 2 injury report, Thursday
- DB Elijah Molden: Limited
- LB Del'Shawn Phillips: DNP
- LB Denzel Perryman: DNP
- CB Tarheeb Still: Limited
RELATED: Chargers' Greg Roman takes victory lap about offense surprising onlookers
The Chargers appear to be simply be taking things slow with Molden and Still in the defensive backfield. It was Molden who had the tough injury near the end of last year and is still getting back in the swing of things. His role remains critical so that someone like Derwin James can move around the defense.
Keep in mind that Thursday was merely the first Chargers injury report of the week. Since they play on Monday, the final injury report with game statuses will go out on Saturday, not Friday.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers' Rashawn Slater-less offensive line surges up PFF's rankings
Chargers' chances at AFC's top seed dramatically jump in ESPN's FPI models
Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 referee crew revealed
17 million watched Justin Herbert outduel Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce slap
Chargers' Denzel Perryman already out of walking boot while battling ankle injury