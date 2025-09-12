Chargers' Jim Harbaugh already in Coach of the Year running after one win
The second year of the Jim Harbaugh era with the Los Angeles Chargers couldn't have gotten off to a better start. With the entire world watching, the Bolts finally took down the Kansas City Chiefs, their division rival that's caused nothing but problems over the last several seasons.
Harbaugh's Chargers played a complete game, as they were excellent in all three phases. Week 1 is in the past, as the Chargers' head coach is preparing his squad for another big primetime game on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL executives predicted award winners for the 2025 season after Week 1, with Harbaugh being the pick for Coach of the Year already. "He has a team that can win the West, which would be an accomplishment. He has that team playing with an edge," is what one NFC executive had to say regarding Harbaugh.
"Evaluators noted that the offense appears to be evolving in Roman's second year as playcaller.Justin Herbert was a crisp 25-of-34 for 318 yards, three passing touchdowns and 32 rushing yards. Last season, Herbert averaged fewer than 30 passing attempts per game since Los Angeles leaned heavily on the run. The Chargers were unafraid to pass the ball late in the game and with the lead Thursday night. That shows Harbaugh's ability to adapt."
There's still a long way to go, but seeing Harbaugh already drawing this type of praise is a good sign for things to come.
