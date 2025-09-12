Chargers news: Jim Harbaugh’s new offense, Week 2 NFL picks, rankings and more
The Los Angeles Chargers hit the stage last in Week 2, wrapping up the week’s slate of action with the late Monday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
That was the NFL’s way of nicely giving Jim Harbaugh’s team an extended break after the odd, Friday opener in Brazil to start the season.
Until then, the biggest Chargers news items center on Harbaugh’s new-look offense, rankings and projections for the upcoming AFC West battle.
Jim Harbaugh going pass-happy offense for Justin Herbert has Chargers soaring
Who saw this coming? Harbaugh went away from his usual run-first ways and the result was Justin Herbert besting Patrick Mahomes in a shootout on a global stage.
Chargers' Greg Roman takes victory lap about offense surprising onlookers
Don’t sleep on offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s role in Herbert’s outburst, either. A funny interview moment even saw him take a small victory lap over the whole thing.
Chargers' chances at AFC's top seed dramatically jump in ESPN's FPI models
It’s too early to talk about the playoffs, yet also interesting that the Chargers leaped so much in sheer FPI playoff and AFC No. 1 seed projections after beating the Chiefs.
Los Angeles Chargers' Rashawn Slater-less offensive line surges up PFF's rankings
Losing Rashawn Slater for the season is a brutal development for the Chargers, yet the offensive line in front of Herbert held up pretty well against Chris Jones and the Chiefs anyway.
Omarion Hampton workload likely to decrease with healthy return of Chargers' RB Najee Harris
The Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris snap count split for the Chargers continues to perplex. Will Harris keep eating more of the rookie’s snaps as he gets healthier?
Chargers vs. Raiders gets overwhelming expert NFL picks
The Chargers are certainly not on upset watch against the Raiders, at least based on the latest NFL Week 2 picks.
