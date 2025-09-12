No love lost between Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll ahead of Week 2 showdown
The saga between Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll will pick up this week. The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night with a pretty major storyline brewing between the two head coaches.
It's been a competitive but respectful rivalry between Harbaugh and Carroll, who have coached against each other dating back to their time in college football. Carroll, the New York Jets' defensive coordinator at the time, actually coached against Harbaugh when he was the quarterback of the Chicago Bears in 1991.
The two would meet three times in college when Harbaugh was at the helm for Stanford and Carroll at USC. Harbaugh has a 2-1 record against Carroll in the collegiate ranks but the two have an even more storied history in the NFL.
When Harbaugh was head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, he had a major rivalry with Carroll, who was with the Seattle Seahawks. Perhaps their most notable matchup came in the 2013 NFC Championship when Seattle won 23-17 to reach the Super Bowl.
Ahead of their head-to-head matchup on Monday night, Harbaugh had nothing but respect for the Raiders' new head coach.
"He's a great coach, one of the best. A lot of respect. I always thought that if I had ever played for him or on one of his teams — because he was coaching when I was playing — or was on his staff once I got into coaching, I bet we would have been really good friends. I learned a lot from him just watching him. But he's just always been on the other side. As a player, he was a defensive coordinator or head coach somewhere."
Carroll reiterated the same tone, saying, "I appreciate him saying that because I'd like to play with him, too."
This is shaping up to be a classic game between Harbaugh and Carroll's squads.
