Omarion Hampton workload likely to decrease with healthy return of Chargers' RB Najee Harris
It's only up from here on out for Najee Harris. But does that mean it's also headed downward for his rookie Los Angeles Chargers' running back partner Omarion Hampton?
With Harris still recovering from an eye injury suffered in the offseason, we expected Hampton to get the bulk of the carries in last Friday's opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil. But no one expected the workload to be so lopsided.
In the upset over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Hampton got 15 carries while the veteran Harris only one. But the disparity was even more pronounced.
Turns out Hampton played 52 snaps in Sao Paulo, the most by an NFL rookie running back in Week 1 in four years. According to Pro Football Focus, the last one to play more than that? Harris with the Pittsburgh Steelers (58) in 2021.
According to Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh it was all by design. He said they planned to play Harris only 12-15 and he wound up getting 12. But said Harbaugh about Sunday's game against another AFC West division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders: "This week could be different."
Given the DNA of Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the Chargers will need both backs to bludgeon defenses on the ground. Of course it will also help to get a key 19-yard scramble from the unlikeliest of runners in quarterback Justin Herbert.
