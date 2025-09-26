Chargers make clean sweep in NFL expert predictions for Week 4
The Los Angeles Chargers have taken a commanding lead in the AFC West and look to go undefeated in the month of September with this Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
This is a prime opportunity for the Bolts' defense to get after a struggling Giants offense, who will now have rookie Jaxson Dart under center. Justin Herbert, who's thrown for at least 300 yards in two out of three games this season, will also look to take advantage of a Giants defense that hasn't looked all that great despite some big free agent additions.
RELATED: Chargers QB Justin Herbert finally gets apology from biggest critic
The Chargers currently hold a five-game winning streak over the Giants dating back to 2005. The Giants haven't beaten the Chargers since the 1998 season. Their last matchup came in 2021, a 37-21 dominating win by the Bolts at SoFi Stadium.
With the game just days away, NFL experts gave their picks and predictions for Chargers vs Giants in Week 4. Here's a look at each selection:
GPG: 24-10 Chargers
Co. Wolfe: 23-16 Chargers
A. Rank: 21-6 Chargers
M. Grant: 23-13 Chargers
B. Brooks: 26-14 Chargers
MJD: 22-12 Chargers
G. Gordon: 25-15 Chargers
N. Shook: 27-17 Chargers
E. Edholm: 26-18 Chargers
K. Patra: 30-13 Chargers
RELATED: Chargers' Jim Harbaugh takes stunning success vs. rookie QBs against Giants' Jaxson Dart
The Chargers swept this week's predictions and rightfully so. A 3-0 team playing as well as they have going against a rookie quarterback in his first start? It could get ugly quick if the Giants aren't prepared.
The Chargers take on the Giants on Sunday at 1 pm ET/10 am PT.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh makes it clear Chargers rookie Oronde Gadsden is en route to breakout
Could Chargers trade for former first round pass rusher following Khalil Mack injury?
Khalil Mack trade earns Chargers praise, Bears criticism
NFL execs love what they're seeing from Chargers' Joe Hortiz, Jim Harbaugh