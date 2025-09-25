Charger Report

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh takes stunning success vs. rookie QBs against Giants' Jaxson Dart

Los Angeles Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh is 8-2 against NFL rookie quarterbacks, including 4-0 in 2024.

Richie Whitt

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after a touchdown in 2024.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after a touchdown in 2024. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers have to travel cross-country for an early kickoff Sunday. They'll be without injured stars Rashawn Slater, Najee Harris and Khalil Mack.

But the one huge advantage the Bolts will take into the game against the New York Giants? They have Jim Harbaugh facing a rookie quarterback.

MORE: Chargers legends Drew Brees and Philip Rivers head 2026 Hall of Fame candidates

During his NFL coaching career with the San Francisco 49ers and Chargers, the defensive-minded Harbaugh has feasted on newbies. Especially in his first game against them. His team faces a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start Sunday as Jaxson Dart takes over the Giants in place of Russell Wilson.

History says big edge to the Bolts. In 10 games against rookie quarterbacks, Harbaugh has gone 8-2 and only allowed 16 points per game. In his first season with the Chargers in 2024, he went 4-0.

And the first time through the order, so to speak, Harbaugh's defense befuddles rookies. In their first games against the Chargers last season, Bo Nix (Denver Broncos) scored 16 points, Spencer Rattler (New Orleans Saints) 8, and Drake Maye (New England Patriots) 7.

MORE: Chargers' defense getting proper recognition as Derwin James wins weekly NFL award

So pretty much if red-hot Justin Herbert and the offense can score 20 points, the Chargers have a fantastic chance of winning and starting their season 4-0. One expert prediction foresees a game closely following Harbaugh's blueprint and a 23-19 Chargers' victory.

During last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Giants fans at MetLife Stadium chanted "We want Dart!" But after watching their rookie face Harbaugh's defense, they may have a change of heart.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) prepares for a snap against the Cowboys in Week 3.
Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) prepares for a snap against the Cowboys in Week 3. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

TV host claims Chargers' Harbaugh, Herbert better combo than peanut butter and jelly

Chargers legends Drew Brees and Philip Rivers head 2026 Hall of Fame candidates

Chargers' defense getting proper recognition as Derwin James wins weekly NFL award

Chargers tabbed by NFL insiders as possible NFL trade deadline buyers

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News