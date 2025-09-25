Chargers' Jim Harbaugh takes stunning success vs. rookie QBs against Giants' Jaxson Dart
The Los Angeles Chargers have to travel cross-country for an early kickoff Sunday. They'll be without injured stars Rashawn Slater, Najee Harris and Khalil Mack.
But the one huge advantage the Bolts will take into the game against the New York Giants? They have Jim Harbaugh facing a rookie quarterback.
MORE: Chargers legends Drew Brees and Philip Rivers head 2026 Hall of Fame candidates
During his NFL coaching career with the San Francisco 49ers and Chargers, the defensive-minded Harbaugh has feasted on newbies. Especially in his first game against them. His team faces a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start Sunday as Jaxson Dart takes over the Giants in place of Russell Wilson.
History says big edge to the Bolts. In 10 games against rookie quarterbacks, Harbaugh has gone 8-2 and only allowed 16 points per game. In his first season with the Chargers in 2024, he went 4-0.
And the first time through the order, so to speak, Harbaugh's defense befuddles rookies. In their first games against the Chargers last season, Bo Nix (Denver Broncos) scored 16 points, Spencer Rattler (New Orleans Saints) 8, and Drake Maye (New England Patriots) 7.
MORE: Chargers' defense getting proper recognition as Derwin James wins weekly NFL award
So pretty much if red-hot Justin Herbert and the offense can score 20 points, the Chargers have a fantastic chance of winning and starting their season 4-0. One expert prediction foresees a game closely following Harbaugh's blueprint and a 23-19 Chargers' victory.
During last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Giants fans at MetLife Stadium chanted "We want Dart!" But after watching their rookie face Harbaugh's defense, they may have a change of heart.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
TV host claims Chargers' Harbaugh, Herbert better combo than peanut butter and jelly
Chargers legends Drew Brees and Philip Rivers head 2026 Hall of Fame candidates
Chargers' defense getting proper recognition as Derwin James wins weekly NFL award
Chargers tabbed by NFL insiders as possible NFL trade deadline buyers