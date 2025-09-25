Chargers QB Justin Herbert finally gets apology from biggest critic
Justin Herbert was disrespected on numerous occasions over the offseason. Mainly due to the Los Angeles Chargers' 0-2 playoff record with him at the helm, many teed off on their star quarterback for his failures. Despite proving to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league since being drafted in 2020, many didn't think Herbert could reach elite status.
One of the many was Emmanuel Acho, former NFL linebacker and current FS1 analyst. Through the first three weeks of the season, Herbert has thrown for 860 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception while leading the Chargers to a 3-0 record. That was all Acho needed to issue a long apology to Herbert on the Speakeasy Podcast.
"Justin Herbert is clutch now. He's activated his clutch gene. Justin Herbert is a full-grown German Shepherd. Justin Herbert is a dog just looking for a bone. Week 1 he found one in Brazil. Then Week 2, he found one in Vegas. And then Week 3, he just now found one again. Justin Herbert has arrived people. We used to applaud him for his talent. But now? Justin Herbert got real game."
It seems that Herbert's electric performances over the last three games was enough for Acho to completely retract his past statements. Acho isn't the only one being proven wrong, as many analysts shared the same sentiment before the season.
The Chargers know what they have in Herbert. They already knew he was capable of great things. The rest of the world is waking up to it now.
