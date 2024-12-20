Charger Report

Chargers offensive line woes look particularly bad with latest PFF grades

The Los Angeles Chargers have their present and future with Justin Herbert. But can they get the offensive line on the same page so they can protect their most valuable asset?

Tyler Reed

It is all sunshine and rainbows within the Los Angeles Chargers fanbase at the moment, and how could it not be? The team grabbed a massive victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 16, and the fans got to see another memorable performance from quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert's performance has become legendary because it feels like he is putting the team on his shoulders and winning this with his talent and guts. If you look into Pro Football Focus (PFF) and their weekly grades, that idea sounds more and more true with each passing week.

Aside from rookie Joe Alt, the rest of the offensive line had a bad day at the office in the Chargers win over the Broncos.

Overall Grades:

Joe Alt: 68.6

Jamaree Sayler: 52

Zion Johnson: 46.6

Trey Pipkins III: 35.7

Bradley Bozeman: 32.1

It was not the ideal night for the offensive line, as no member of the team had a better run-blocking grade than Alt's 59.1.

This team is a playoff team; however, counting on Herbert to will this team to victory in every round may be too much for one player to accomplish. The offensive line has to get better if this franchise has visions of Super Bowls dancing in their heads.

