Chargers need to pair Khalil Mack with Micah Parsons following trade request
More shocking news out of the NFC East came on Friday afternoon, this time from the Dallas Cowboys. Disgruntled superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons had made it clear how the Cowboys have fumbled contract negotiations with him thus far. Parsons has had enough and officially requested a trade in a tweet saying, "Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here."
This comes one day after Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin also requested a trade following frustrating contract negotiations. These feel more than just tactics to get paid, as McLaurin and Parsons seem to be tired of where they're currently playing.
For Parsons, every NFL team should be inquiring about him. The Los Angeles Chargers should seriously consider a blockbuster move such as this one. In just four seasons, Parsons accumulated 52.5 sacks, four Pro Bowl nods, made two First Team All-Pro lists and won 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year. His extensive resume is only going to get longer, as the 26-year-old has plenty more to give.
This is reminiscent of the Khalil Mack trade a few years ago, when the then-Oakland Raiders traded him to the Chicago Bears in exchange for two first round picks, a third and sixth round picks. Chicago would then make Mack the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history at the time, with a six-year, $141 million extension.
History is repeating itself here, only this time Mack is on the Chargers and they could use a runningmate for their veteran pass rusher. T.J. Watt's recent extension made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, with a three-year, $123 million deal. Parsons will likely want to surpass that, which would be more than $41 million annually.
It would be a lot for the Chargers, but a move they can certainly make.
