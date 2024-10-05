Former Chargers WR could already be on trade block with new team
Given the drama around teams like the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, fans of the Los Angeles Chargers can feel justified in wondering about the possibility of wide receiver Mike Williams making his way back to the team.
Drama, meaning those pesky Davante Adams trade rumors, of course.
According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, some NFL teams would be interested in trading for a Jets receiver should Adams make his way there to team up with Aaron Rodgers—and the first name mentioned is Mike Williams.
Williams, of course, was a first-round pick by the Chargers in 2017. His stellar tenure with the franchise ended last March when he was released as part of swooping changes, which included trading away Keenan Allen.
Now 30 years old and on his way back from ACL surgery, Williams has appeared in four games with the Jets and caught eight passes. With Allen Lazard, Garrett Wilson and others already on the depth chart, his usage would likely suffer from an Adams trade.
The Chargers, meanwhile, are attempting a controversial Jim Harbaugh offensive approach to mixed results, somewhat due to factors like Justin Herbert’s injury and a struggling offensive line.
Regardless, it is rare for teams to find a player on the trade block with a built-in understanding of the offense, franchise and its players upon arrival. We can’t know everything that went on between and for the Chargers and Williams after he was cut this past offseason.
But finding a way to bring him back, especially now that he’s on an affordable one-year, prove-it deal, would make sense for a Chargers team that wants to contend this season.
