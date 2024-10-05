Chargers should add recently-cut Saints WR on NFL waiver wire
The Los Angeles Chargers are a team seeking a spark at the wide receiver position.
There’s an outside chance the New Orleans Saints just provided a shot at one.
Those Saints made the rather shocking decision to waive A.T. Perry on Friday due to injuries.
Perry is an interesting name who could have plenty of suitors on the waiver wire. He was a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft who seemed to dip more than his film and production suggested he would.
The Wake Forest product proved that idea as a rookie, easily making the final roster, then working his way up the depth chart, breaking into the rotation, and scoring four times before it was all said and done.
Looking ahead to 2024, Perry projected to be the third receiver alongside Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.
Which is to say the Chargers should be interested in the suddenly available upside. Rookie Ladd McConkey looks like a breakout, sure, but offseason losses like Keenan Allen loom large over the struggling offense.
Granted, the Chargers also want to run the ball in true Jim Harbaugh style, which has come under fire. And offensive line injuries haven’t helped. But exploring the idea of adding a 24-year-old wideout with huge upside seems like a no-brainer of a decision.
