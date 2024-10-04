Younghoe Koo continues to be one Chargers let get away
Los Angeles Chargers fans probably remember kicker Younghoe Koo quite well.
And they probably saw him shining bright on “Thursday Night Football” with the Chargers on a bye.
There, Koo wasn’t perfect—but he did nail an attempt that sent his Atlanta Falcons to overtime before the eventual win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, furthering the true narrative that he’s super clutch when it matters most.
Chargers fans, of course, will recall that Koo signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent after the 2017 draft and quickly won the job over then-starter Josh Lambo. Things quickly spiraled out of control, with one potential game-winning kick blocked and another missed. Steady otherwise, Koo found himself waived by then-head coach Anthony Lynn after the team’s 0-4 start.
While Koo went on to land in Atlanta in 2019, become an NFL scoring co-leader and make a Pro Bowl, the Chargers went through a laundry list of names that might make fans cringe, such as Caleb Sturgis, Michael Badgley and others, while discovering their long-snapper was, well, giving away some things on special teams attempts.
The Chargers have since landed on Cameron Dicker, who went undrafted in 2022 and just earned a four-year extension worth $22.04 million. He’s hit on 93.7 of his career attempts and missed just one of 65 extra-point tries, finally giving the franchise some consistency.
Even so, it’s always interesting to check in on former Chargers, especially in the what could have been category like this.
