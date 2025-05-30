Chargers' potential superstar reveals how Khalil Mack has impacted his career
The importance of having Khalil Mack on the Los Angeles Chargers stems far from just what he's able to do on the field. The 34-year-old pass rusher re-upped with the Bolts on a one year deal this offseason, as 2025 will be a crucial year for Los Angeles to build a consistent, winning program.
Mack's seen it all since being drafted in 2014 by the Raiders. Before he made his way to the Chargers, he had a stop in Chicago with the Bears for a few seasons as well. Long story short, Mack has developed valuable leadership skills and wisdom to pass down to younger players.
One of those players who has taken Mack's words to heart is cornerback Tarheeb Still. Still, last year's fifth-round pick, played some major snaps for the Chargers as a rookie and is now slated to be the team's primary nickel corner in 2025. Still said he used to work out at the facility from Monday to Thursday, until Mack suggested he come in on Friday as well.
That extra day of work provided Still with the opportunity to pick Mack's brain about anything.
"It's a training session, but I'm also getting to ask him about life, ask him about football, things he's learned, any gain he can really give me. Really just having a lot of conversations with Khalil about on the field stuff, off the field stuff. Really just soaking it all in and taking his advice. Khalil just showed me how to be intentional every day and taking advantage. Small incremental gains every day to get to where I want to be, to set myself up later."
Still, the Chargers' leader in interceptions last season with four, is looking to make a big year two jump. Having Mack in his ear is a great start to becoming great.
