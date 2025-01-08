Chargers predicted to suffer major loss in NFL free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers are slated to have a ton of cap room heading into NFL free agency, which is obviously great news for improving the roster.
However, the Chargers also have their own free agents to worry about, as well.
One of the biggest names that could potentially depart Los Angeles this offseason is edge rusher Khalil Mack, and Isaac Zuniga of Last Word On Sports is predicting the veteran to reunite with the Chicago Bears in free agency.
"Time for a reunion? It’s not crazy to envision a scenario where the Bears bring back Khalil Mack, Zuniga wrote. "He is on the older side, but at the right price, he could be a huge asset at a much-needed position."
Zuniga predicts Mack to sign a two-year, $30 million deal, which would be very affordable for a Bears squad that is expected to have north of $80 million in cap room.
But honestly, it may not be the worst thing in the world if Mack leaves.
The 33-year-old displayed obvious signs of decline this season, as he registered 39 tackles and six sacks. That came one year after he racked up 74 tackles and 17 sacks.
Yes, his Pro Football Focus ranking was still elite, as he registered an overall grade of 90.4. But sometimes, you have to look at the player's age combined with his surface-level production.
There is no doubt that there was some slippage for Mack in 2024, and it may be best for the Chargers to cut their losses and try to get younger.
Losing Mack's presence will definitely hurt the pass rush, but there will be plenty of young pass rushers available in free agency for Los Angeles to sign as a replacement.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Texans' coach drops bold statement on Chargers WR
Chargers could swing blockbuster trade for superstar playmaker
Chargers star Rashawn Slater battling injury, MRI trip before playoffs
Chargers WR goes from free agent bust, to season finale hero
When is Chargers' wild-card game against Texans in NFL playoffs? Time, date and more