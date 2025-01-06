Charger Report

Texans' coach drops bold statement on Chargers WR

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans has revealed a bold assessment on this Los Angeles Chargers star.

Matthew Schmidt

Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) makes the touchdown catch against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2024 NFL campaign not knowing who would be their No. 1 receiver after subtracting both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in the offseason.

Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer seemed like the top candidates, but there was a sleeper lurking in the background: rookie Ladd McConkey.

Well, McConkey has established himself as the clear top threat in the Chargers' aerial attack, as he hauled in 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season.

Now, the wideout will get the chance to prove himself in the playoffs, and his first opponent will be the Houston Texans.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has been monitoring McConkey this year and is certainly zeroing in on him ahead of Saturday's Wild Card Round matchup.

"Elite route runner, he's all over the field making plays for them, dynamic player, very bright future in this league," Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.

McConkey concluded his rookie campaign by logging five catches for 95 yards during Los Angeles' Week 18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 23-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Georgia, was selected by the Chargers in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Houston boasted the sixth-ranked passing defense in the league during the regular season, so this will definitely be a tough matchup for McConkey.

If the Texans are keying in on the first-year pass-catcher, it will put that much more onus on Johnston and Palmer to make big plays, which the former absolutely did this past weekend.

Matthew Schmidt
Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

