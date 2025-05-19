Chargers predicted to upgrade defense by adding former $120 million Super Bowl champ
The Los Angeles Chargers sported one of the best defenses in the NFL last season, but that doesn't mean they couldn't stand to still upgrade the unit ahead of the 2025 campaign.
One area that could use more help is the edge rusher group. The Chargers have a solid trio in Tuli Tuipulotu, Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree, but Los Angeles also subtracted Joey Bosa.
One player who would be a fine replacement for Bosa is Von Miller, the two-time Super Bowl champion who was cut by the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason.
In a recent article by Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios, he predicted the Chargers will end Miller's extended stay in free agency.
"The Los Angeles Chargers are in the market for a linebacker as well since they’ve let go of Joey Bosa, Palacios wrote. "Perhaps, they could use someone like Miler since head coach Jim Harbaugh wants an old-school defense to win their ballgames. Miller is truly a generational talent who can spark again in Los Angeles and bring at least one season of explosive play in a new duo with Khalil Mack before they both retire."
On paper, it doesn't seem like the Chargers have that big of a need for another edge rusher.
However, both Mack and Dupree are long in the tooth and could decline at any moment, and Tuipulotu hasn't fully proven himself yet. Not to mention, in a loaded AFC, there is no such thing as a sufficient amount of edge rushers.
Miller signed a $120 million contract with the Bills in 2022 but did not live up to the deal. However, he remains a very solid rotational edge rusher, as evidenced by his six sacks and 32 pressures in only 279 snaps last season.
The Chargers are still loaded with cap space, so price won't be an issue here, although Miller should come cheap. Adding him would be a worthwhile venture for a Chargers team trying to take yet another step forward in 2025.
