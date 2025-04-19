Chargers projected to land big-name prospect actually attending 2025 NFL draft
The Los Angeles Chargers sit in what could be considered a purgatory of sorts with the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
But that doesn’t mean Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers can’t come away with a prospect actually attending the draft in person this year.
Of the small list of players set to attend the big event’s opening round, Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan might just be the most appealing to the Chargers—and that’s exactly who Newsweek’s Gavino Borquez projects Los Angeles to land on draft night:
“McMillan has been projected as high as the top 10. However, I think he slips due to his lack of speed and separation skills. This would be a steal for the Chargers, who need to get Justin Herbert reliable pass-catchers required to succeed.”
There isn’t really a player attending the draft who would be a disappointment for the Chargers, though fans might be a little underwhelmed if they took, say, offensive guard Tyler Booker.
McMillan is definitely on the high end of possible outcomes in this area, though. A 6’5” weapon for Justin Herbert who put up 1,402 yards and 10 scores in 2023 and 1,319 yards and eight scores in 2024 while averaging well over 15 yards per catch both seasons is a no-brainer for the Chargers.
The draft moment would be great for the Chargers and McMillan himself—the on-field pairing with Ladd McConkey would project to be even better.
