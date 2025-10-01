Chargers’ quick notes on mismanagement of OL, free-agent busts and more
The Los Angeles Chargers are currently in the middle of a mad scramble to fix the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert.
That shouldn’t be the main storyline as the Chargers approach Week 5. Jim Harbaugh’s team is 3-1, with all three wins over AFC West opponents.
Alas, with Joe Alt, Rashawn Slater and Mekhi Becton hurting, the must-know buzz and notes around them attack these topics in a big way.
Instead of a trade or free-agent signing, Chargers could replace Joe Alt from within
- The Chargers might just end up playing it safe on the offensive line, which is wild. It’s hard to find line help midseason, yet the Chargers consistently had some of the most cap space of any team in the NFL all offseason and a stockpile of draft picks, too. While one can’t prepare for losing Alt, Becton and Slater all that well, the Chargers certainly could have done more.
Chargers' veteran free agent signing is turning into massive bust
- It’s really not a shock that Tyler Conklin continues to flirt with the free-agent bust label, is it? When the Chargers signed Conklin, the general reaction seemed to be that of just another Will Dissly. Now, he’s hardly had an impact at all and rookie Oronde Gadsden has stepped up big.
Los Angeles Chargers' most disappointing player through four games is a surprise
- Don’t look now, but Ladd McConkey has been almost nonexistent for the offense. The good news? That’s probably not going to hold over time. Herbert’s enjoying big targets like Quentin Johnston and the reunion with Keenan Allen, but it’s only a matter of time before a McConkey game happens.
Chargers stat to (unfortunately) know:
This is why just sitting still with in-house options isn’t a good idea. Herbert had nagging injuries for a chunk of last year. That can’t happen again.
