Chargers were in trade talks for Texans OT who just got sent to Browns

Chris Roling

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
It turns out the Los Angeles Chargers were on the trade market for Houston Texans offensive tackle Cam Robinson, too. 

Robinson just popped up in headlines because the Texans traded him to the Cleveland Browns. But according to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Chargers were one of the teams also interested in Robinson. 

The Chargers wound up trading for Austin Deculus instead, the guy who just went in on an emergency basis during last week’s loss after Joe Alt’s injury. 

Going into Week 5, the Chargers could be down their three most important starters with Alt, Rashawn Slater and Mekhi Becton hurt. 

Robinson, a former second-round pick, would’ve at least been more quality depth for the Chargers in the offensive trenches. As such, it’s worth wondering if the Chargers didn’t consider picking up the phone and calling the Texans about him again. 

Instead, the Chargers will forge ahead with depth names like Foster Sarell and just hosted several free agents on workouts

If nothing else, it just goes to show how hard it is for a team to find quality line depth in the middle of a season, considering how quickly Alt went down and the Browns pounced on Robinson. 

Los Angeles Chargers center Bradley Bozeman and offensive tackle Joe Alt
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

