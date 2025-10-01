Chargers open as early favorites over Commanders thanks to Jayden Daniels injury news
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders with a banged-up offensive line depleted by injuries. But don't look for any sympathy from their visitors.
While head coach Jim Harbaugh scrambles to replace starting left guard Joe Alt - who was already replacing Rashawn Slater - the Commanders come to L.A. uncertain whether 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels will make his return to the field. Daniels, who led the Commanders to a 12-5 record and two road playoff wins last season, injured his knee in Week 2 and has missed the last two games.
MORE: Instead of a trade or free-agent signing, Chargers could replace Joe Alt from within
He worked out last Saturday, but didn't play in Washington's loss at the Atlanta Falcons. Barring another setback, Commanders' head coach Dan Quinn said he expects his star quarterback to be back Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
The 3-1 Chargers opened this week as 3-point favorites over the 2-2 Commanders.
With a makeshift offensive line missing both of its forecast starting tackles, the Chargers couldn't sufficiently protect quarterback Justin Herbert in last week's loss to the previously winless New York Giants. Herbert was sacked twice and hit 12 times in the 21-18 loss.
MORE: Chargers' Justin Herbert falls from top spot in NFL MVP rankings after loss to Giants
Alt, who was wearing a walking boot after the game, will likely miss the Commanders game with a sprained ankle and could be replaced by swing offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer. If Daniels can't go for the Commanders, veteran Marcus Mariota will make his third consecutive start.
