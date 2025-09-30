Instead of a trade or free-agent signing, Chargers could replace Joe Alt from within
The supposedly fortified edges of the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive line are suddenly gaping holes. And huge problems.
Figured all offseason to be a strength, the Chargers' offensive tackles are now a weaknesses with the injuries to Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. Less than two weeks after signing a new contract extension, Slater suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp. He was replaced by Alt, who slid from right to left tackle.
Until last Sunday, that is, when he suffered a sprained ankle in the first ankle and missed most of the game in a walking boot. Justin Herbert is off to one of the best starts in franchise history, but head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers realize this season is headed nowhere fast if they can't protect their star quarterback.
"I don't know the severity," Harbaugh said of Alt's injury Monday. "He's working through an ankle."
In the surprising loss to the previously winless New York Giants, Austin Deculus was called upon to take the game's final 53 snaps at left tackle. But what's the plan moving forward if Alt misses significant time?
One of the options appears to be moving Jamaree Salyer to protect Herbert's blind side. Salyer started 14 games at tackle in place of an injured Slater in 2022. But that move really can't happen unless right guard Mekhi Becton returns from a concussion that forced him to miss the Giants game.
"We'll work through those options as we go and do the best thing for our team," Harbaugh said.
With Deculus and Trey Pipkins playing tackle against the Giants, Herbert was sacked twice and hit 12 times in his worst performance of the season.
