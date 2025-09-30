Charger Report

Instead of a trade or free-agent signing, Chargers could replace Joe Alt from within

If Joe Alt misses significant time with his injured ankle the Los Angeles Chargers may again count on Jamaree Salyer.

Richie Whitt

Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt (76), quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and guard Jamaree Salyer (68) line up in 2024.
Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt (76), quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and guard Jamaree Salyer (68) line up in 2024. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The supposedly fortified edges of the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive line are suddenly gaping holes. And huge problems.

Figured all offseason to be a strength, the Chargers' offensive tackles are now a weaknesses with the injuries to Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. Less than two weeks after signing a new contract extension, Slater suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp. He was replaced by Alt, who slid from right to left tackle.

MORE: Chargers make first flurry of roster moves in aftermath of Joe Alt injury

Until last Sunday, that is, when he suffered a sprained ankle in the first ankle and missed most of the game in a walking boot. Justin Herbert is off to one of the best starts in franchise history, but head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers realize this season is headed nowhere fast if they can't protect their star quarterback.

"I don't know the severity," Harbaugh said of Alt's injury Monday. "He's working through an ankle."

In the surprising loss to the previously winless New York Giants, Austin Deculus was called upon to take the game's final 53 snaps at left tackle. But what's the plan moving forward if Alt misses significant time?

One of the options appears to be moving Jamaree Salyer to protect Herbert's blind side. Salyer started 14 games at tackle in place of an injured Slater in 2022. But that move really can't happen unless right guard Mekhi Becton returns from a concussion that forced him to miss the Giants game.

MORE: Chargers' Justin Herbert falls from top spot in NFL MVP rankings after loss to Giants

"We'll work through those options as we go and do the best thing for our team," Harbaugh said.

With Deculus and Trey Pipkins playing tackle against the Giants, Herbert was sacked twice and hit 12 times in his worst performance of the season.

Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) celebrates with guard Jamaree Salyer (68) after scoring a touchdown in 2024.
Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) celebrates with guard Jamaree Salyer (68) after scoring a touchdown in 2024. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh very concerned about hits Justin Herbert has taken

Chargers need to pick up pieces after Justin Herbert's OL helped Giants make history

Chargers' Justin Herbert falls from top spot in NFL MVP rankings after loss to Giants

Tuli Tuipulotu’s breakout game bails out Chargers with Khalil Mack on injured reserve

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News