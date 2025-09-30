Chargers' veteran free agent signing is turning into massive bust
The Los Angeles Chargers added a plethora of offensive weapons this offseason to surround Justin Herbert. In 2024, then-rookie Ladd McConkey basically carried most of the passing game's production, with no one else being able to step up in a complementary role.
The Chargers attacked the receiver room, as they signed Keenan Allen, drafted Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith while hoping for a third year jump from Quentin Johnston. Allen, Johnston and McConkey have stepped up in their roles, but the tight end room is lacking serious production.
Tyler Conklin and rookie Oronde Gadsden II were added to a thin tight end room. Conklin was thought to be a sneaky-good signing as he was productive in his previous stops. That hasn't been the case through four weeks.
Conklin who had at least 50 catches in each of the last four seasons coming into 2025, hasn't looked great with the Chargers. He has just three catches for 53 yards this season and caused an interception in the Bolts' 21-18 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.
With Will Dissly injured in Week 4, Gadsden outsnapped Conklin 30 to 12. The veteran tight end may continue to see his role reduced after not providing much value through the first month of the year.
