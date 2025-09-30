Chargers make first flurry of roster moves in aftermath of Joe Alt injury
The Los Angeles Chargers are kicking it into gear on the roster moves front as they attempt to pick up the pieces after the Joe Alt injury.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers started the week by hosting five players on workouts. Now, the team has announced a series of roster moves involving offensive linemen and the practice squad.
According to the Chargers, they’ve signed the following players to the practice squad:
- OL Michael Dunn
- CB Isas Waxter
The Chargers released the following players from the practice squad:
- CB Myles Purchase
- OLB Rashad Weaver
Dunn and Waxter were two of the five players in town on tryouts. Dunn, 31, spent the last handful of years with the Cleveland Browns.
It’s a telling set of overall moves. The Chargers clearly feel good about pass-rushing depth with Khalil Mack out after Tuli Tuipulotu’s breakout.
Dunn reinforces the line depth, with Foster Sarell perhaps getting promoted to the active roster, should Alt need to go to injured reserve.
