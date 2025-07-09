Chargers quietly boast one of NFL’s most intriguing contract sagas
When it came time to pay up big for quarterback Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers happily broke open the checkbook and threw down the big numbers.
So far, the Chargers haven’t given off any sign that they won’t simply do the same for star offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, whose fifth-year option the team picked up will pay out roughly $19.04 million.
But Slater and the Chargers haven’t found common ground on an extension yet, leading to it getting a spotlight from Daniel Popper of The Athletic in a national column:
“Slater is one of the best left tackles in the game, and he played well enough last season to command a top-of-the-market extension. The Bucs’ Tristan Wirfs is the highest-paid tackle in the league at $28.15 million in average annual value. Slater should be in that ballpark. Slater skipped voluntary organized team activities but was present for mandatory minicamp. At minicamp, Slater said he has “full confidence” a deal will get done.”
The Chargers enjoy droves and droves of free cap space and have since last season…and project to have even more. But some of that is a testament to how stingy general manager Joe Hortiz has been with the money.
It is worth pointing out that the offensive line is already heavily weighed down compared to other spots. Alt is on a rookie deal worth $33 million over four years before a fifth-year option and big extension of his own. Free-agent signee Mekhi Becton just got $20 million over two years. The other two interior spots are problematic, possibly requiring a big investment.
That’s not to suggest Hortiz and the Chargers won’t pay Slater. They should and probably will. But the fact that it’s still a conversation at all entering training camp is newsworthy.
