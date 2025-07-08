Chargers 2025 training camp position preview: Omarion Hampton and the running backs
In an attempt to revamp their offensive skill positions, the Los Angeles Chargers added plenty of new weapons for Justin Herbert in 2025. The front office seriously upgraded the backfield this offseason, hoping to light a spark for the run game.
Last year's leading rusher in J.K. Dobbins is now part of the rival Denver Broncos. No need to worry, however, as the Bolts now have a mix of both young players and veterans in the running back room. Two notable names stand out amongst the rest on the depth chart.
Chargers RB Depth Chart
- Najee Harris
- Omarion Hampton
- Kimani Vidal
- Hassan Haskins
Harris and Hampton are the two aforementioned notable names on the depth chart for the Chargers heading into 2025. The veteran Harris spent four years in Pittsburgh, amassing 1,000+ rushing yards in each of those seasons. Hampton, the electric rookie out of UNC, had two ridiculous years from 2023-2024, rushing for over 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns in each of those seasons.
Storyline to Watch: How much of a committee will this be?
It's obvious the two main ballcarriers will be Harris and Hampton. The Chargers will have the luxury of not having to rush Hampton out there with a major workload immediately due to having a veteran such as Harris in the room. Haskins and Vidal will make their appearances every so often, both likely going to make their money on special teams however.
It'll be interesting to see how offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Jim Harbaugh go about this.
Chargers RB Notes
Weird fun facts about the back end of the depth chart:
- Hassan Haskins played for Michigan from 2018-2021 under Harbaugh. Drafted by the Titans in 2022, Haskins didn't stick around much longer but of course, given the Wolverines connection, Harbaugh made sure to get one of 'his guys' on the roster last offseason.
- Kimani Vidal is apart of an exclusive group. Vidal is one of just 37 players drafted to the NFL from Troy.
Predictions
Hampton will take over the starting running back spot by Week 8. He's been tearing it up all spring, but the Bolts will very likely split the bulk of carries between him and Harris. However, if Hampton shows early on that he can handle a full workload, he should receive most of the carries out of the backfield.
