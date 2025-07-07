Chargers' Justin Herbert must make one major change to avoid criticism
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been a lightning rod for criticism ever since his performance in the team's Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans.
To be perfectly honest, some of it is deserved, considering Herbert threw more interceptions against the Texans (four) than he did the entire regular season (three). The defeat also dropped Herbert to 0-2 in the playoffs lifetime, which isn't exactly a great mark for a supposed elite quarterback.
Herbert is facing a mound of pressure heading into the 2025 NFL campaign, as he is certainly hearing the "overrated" and "overpaid" whispers as he moves into the prime of his career. So, what can the 27-year-old do to shake the noise?
Obviously, winning a playoff game would represent a major start, but before then, Herbert needs to have a terrific regular season showing, something he really hasn't done since 2021 when he made his one and only Pro Bowl.
Yes, I understand the former No. 6 overall pick posted a 101.7 passer rating last year, taking incredibly good care of the football. But he only threw for 23 touchdowns and completed a decent — not great — 65.9 percent of his passes. This from a signal-caller who racked up over 30 touchdown passes in each of his first two NFL campaigns and owns a lifetime completion percentage of 66.5 percent.
Now, to be fair, some of that was due to Herbert having lackluster weaponry in 2024. Even the year prior, though, Herbert wasn't brilliant, finishing with 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns in 13 games.
A legitimate argument can be made that the 27-year-old has actually been regressing. It's not just about not turning the ball over; you need to win your team football games, as well.
Throwing more touchdown passes is really the biggest thing for Herbert. That does mean Jim Harbaugh will have to call more pass plays in the red zone, but if Herbert is truly an upper echelon quarterback, he should be hovering around 30 touchdowns per year.
The Chargers added some interesting playmakers for Herbert this offseason, reuniting with Mike Williams and bagging Tre Harris, KeAndre-Lambert Smith and Oronde Gadsden II in the NFL draft. They didn't really add any veteran help outside of Williams, but you have to figure at least one of the rookies will step in alongside of Ladd McConkey.
Throw in the fact that Los Angeles brought in running backs Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton and Raheim Sanders, all of whom are very capable of pass-catchers, and Herbert should feel more comfortable throwing the football this coming fall.
But there is no doubt that Herbert's touchdowns need to increase, especially considering that he is not exactly Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen as a rusher.
If Herbert can improve that number in 2025 while still curbing his interceptions, it will go a long way in helping the University of Oregon product establish himself as a top-tier quarterback in the eyes of most. So long as he doesn't flunk out of the playoffs again, of course.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers threat to Chiefs’ nine-year reign for one key reason
Justin Herbert could be limited by Chargers' offense in pursuit of 2025 NFL MVP
Chargers' former third-round pick waived in roster move before training camp
Chargers' big name pops up on CFL negotiation list, which gives him options