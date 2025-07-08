Chargers could cheap out in contract negotiations with franchise player
The Los Angeles Chargers entered the offseason with massive cap space, and even after free agency, they still have $27.6 million available.
The funny thing is that the Chargers did not exactly spend big on the open market, instead opting to try and plug a bunch of holes with cheaper players. Heck, they allowed breakout defensive tackle Poona Ford to walk for a three-year deal that paid him $9 million annually.
This is how general manager Joe Hortiz operates, and it's exactly why Los Angeles did not seriously pursue trades for D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens. But could it also affect how the Chargers negotiate with their own players?
It apparently is heading that route with offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, who is entering the final year of his contract and still somehow does not have a new deal with training camp just around the corner.
Slater and Los Angeles have been locked in contract talks for months now, and the two-time Pro Bowler is currently slated to play out 2024 on his $19 million fifth-year option. But the former first-round pick should probably be earning somewhere in the neighborhood of $30 million per year on an extension, and that surely scares the Chargers.
Think about it: what did Los Angeles do this offseason that would lead you to believe that the team wants to spend a lot of money going forward? Heck, what did the Bolts do last year to make anyone believe that? Remember: Justin Herbert's extension came in July 2023, well before the Hortiz regime.
The Chargers re-signed Khalil Mack. That was about it. They didn't pursue any of the star wide receivers even though they desperately need one. They have largely ignored a reunion with Keenan Allen. They haven't addressed their lack of depth at pass rusher or cornerback. They have put together a patchwork defensive tackle rotation.
Are we supposed to believe that Los Angeles will readily pay Slater like Tristan Wirfs, if not more?
Slater has stated that he believes a deal will get done, but when? Will it happen before training camp? Before the regular season? Will the Chargers actually allow the 26-year-old to test free agency?
Los Angeles won 11 games last year and is clearly knocking on the door of Super Bowl contention. It is just a couple of pieces away. But not only did the Chargers not make a concerted effort to add any established pieces over the last several months, but they may be pushing away one who is already on their roster.
Hopefully, the Bolts get something done with Slater soon, or else this could turn very ugly.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers threat to Chiefs’ nine-year reign for one key reason
Justin Herbert could be limited by Chargers' offense in pursuit of 2025 NFL MVP
Chargers' former third-round pick waived in roster move before training camp
Chargers' big name pops up on CFL negotiation list, which gives him options