Chargers' popular veteran is a sudden cut candidate before training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers will have some difficult decisions to make when it comes time to trim the roster down to 53 players, and there will probably be some surprising cuts.
That means some veterans could potentially be on the chopping block, and one player in particular who represents a rather jarring cut candidate heading into training camp is safety Tony Jefferson.
The Chargers re-signed Jefferson to a one-year contract, but that was before they selected Clemson safety R.J. Mickens in the sixth round of the NFL draft.
As Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire notes, all of this could depend on how many safeties Los Angeles decides to keep on its roster. Derwin James, Elijah Molden and Alohi Gilman are locks to make the team, and Mickens will probably qualify, as well. If the Bolts only decide to keep four players at the position, Jefferson could be the odd man out.
Why Mickens over Jefferson? Well, Jefferson is 33 years old and logged 27 tackles without any passes defended in eight games for the Chargers last season. He plays in a part-time role these days, so Los Angeles may prefer to go with more of a youth movement.
Mickens, meanwhile, was impressive during his final season at Clemson, racking up 75 tackles, six tackles for loss, a couple of interceptions and seven passes defended.
A strong showing in training camp and preseason could allow him to pass Jefferson on the depth chart, which could result in Los Angeles ultimately parting ways with the fan favorite.
We'll see what becomes of Jefferson in the coming months.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers threat to Chiefs’ nine-year reign for one key reason
Justin Herbert could be limited by Chargers' offense in pursuit of 2025 NFL MVP
Chargers' former third-round pick waived in roster move before training camp
Chargers' big name pops up on CFL negotiation list, which gives him options