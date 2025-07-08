Chargers 2025 training camp position preview: Ladd McConkey and the wide receivers
The Los Angeles Chargers went into this offseason knowing they needed more weapons on offense. They were fortunate enough to hit big on 2024 second round pick Ladd McConkey, but it obviously wasn't enough.
Heading into 2025, the front office has put together a respectable group of wideouts next to McConkey and for star quarterback Justin Herbert to target. From bringing back a fan-favorite veteran to drafting another second round receiver, here's a look at the Bolts' WR depth chart.
Chargers WR Depth Chart
- Ladd McConkey
- Quentin Johnston
- Mike Williams
- Tre Harris
- Derius Davis
- Dez Fitzpatrick
- Jalen Reagor
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith
- Brenden Rice
- Jaylen Johnson
- Luke Grimm
- Dalevon Campbell
McConkey is obviously the big-ticket name here. He amassed over 1,000 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie last season, cementing himself as the Chargers' No.1 option. After a rollercoaster 2024 year with stops that included the Jets and Steelers, Williams is back where it all started with the Chargers. Harris is an intriguing name here, as the Chargers selected the electric Ole Miss wideout in the second round.
Storyline to Watch: Can Quentin Johnston put it all together in year three?
There's been talk about how good Johnston has looked this spring, taking on a leadership role and trying to be more consistent. The former first rounder has had a rough two years, mainly with drops and inconsistency. What happens if Johnston can finally be the game-breaking receiver the Bolts hoped for when they drafted him? It would make the Chargers' group of receivers one of the best in the league that's for sure.
Chargers WR Notes
Weird fun facts about the back end of the depth chart:
- As many people know, Brenden Rice is the son of legendary WR Jerry Rice. The Chargers' seventh round pick from last year has yet to record a catch in the NFL.
Predictions
Harris will have a major role as the season goes on. While they brought back Williams and are banking on Johnston to take a leap, Harris can come in right away and be an electric target for Herbert. By the second half of the season, don't be surprised to see a few big games from the Ole Miss product.
