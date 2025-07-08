Chargers' Omarion Hampton, Najee Harris disrespected in new RB rankings
Los Angeles Chargers running backs aren’t making many best-of lists right now.
The one exception, perhaps, is any list that must look at hyped rookies, as Chargers first-round pick Omarion Hampton carries plenty of weight in that area.
But on the national scale and across the NFL, Jim Harbaugh’s running back room isn’t making many waves…yet.
The latest example comes from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, whose annual poll of NFL personnel voting on the best running backs in the league omitted both Hampton and reliable veteran Najee Harris completely.
It’s a little wild, considering the top 10 list of honorable mentions and a section outlining other players who received vote numbers over 20.
While Hampton is a rookie and some might be down on his possible production in Year 1 as part of a rotation, Harris is a proven commodity, at least. If nothing else, he’s rushed for 1,000-plus yards in each of his first four seasons (albeit on a 3.9 average) with 28 scores. Playing in not-so-great Pittsburgh offenses is a point in his favor, not against.
Alas, at least for now, Harris and Hampton will have to sit on the sidelines when it comes to these sorts of lists. For Harris, 2025 is a chance to prove he fits the Harbaugh style and is more than what he showed in Pittsburgh.
For Hampton, it’s a chance to match or exceed the first-round hype, never mind the generally accepted expectation that he’ll blow past Harris in a hurry.
