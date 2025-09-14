Chargers vs Raiders, NFL Week 2: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Week 2 of the NFL season is here, and the Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders, looking for their second win in the AFC West.
The Chargers knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs in the league's International Series, sending a message to the defending AFC champs in the process. Now, they look to go to 2-0 against the Raiders, who defeated the New England Patriots in Week 1.
There should be plenty of excitement as Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers take on Pete Carroll and the Raiders. Below is all the information needed to catch all the action.
Chargers vs. Raiders NFL Week 2: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Monday, September 15
Start Time: 7:00 p.m. PT
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
TV Info: ESPN
Betting Odds: Los Angeles -3.5 | O/U: 45.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Chargers vs. Raiders Online
Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
Watch Chargers vs. Raiders on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
Streaming on ESPN+ is how fans can catch the action on their mobile devices.
If you can’t watch live, replays are available on the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.
