Rashawn Slater climbs rankings ahead of major contract extension
The Los Angeles Chargers are on the verge of locking up one of the best tackles in the league. Rashawn Slater, their 2021 first round pick, is slated for a massive contract extension that could alter the tackle market, a deal that will be upwards of $30 million per season.
While Slater and the Chargers are still working out their contract dispute, the league knows it's only a matter of time before he's handed the big bucks. In ESPN's recent tackle rankings, Slater came in at No.6, moving up three spots from last season.
"Multiple voters pointed out that Slater is an ideal fit for offensive coordinator Greg Roman's system because of his athleticism downfield. Slater's 68 run-block losses are the fewest among players who received at least one vote for this piece, and played at least 12 regular season games."
One NFC executive went on to say that Slater, "was better against pressure and excelled in this scheme. If you put the emphasis on movement rather than pure physicality, you value him more."
Slater committed just two penalties in 904 snaps last season and allowed just three sacks with seven total hits. The Bolts' blindside protector for star Justin Herbert is a true building block for the future.
