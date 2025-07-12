Charger Report

Chargers should pursue the reunion that no fan seems to want

It makes perfect sense for the Los Angeles Chargers to pursue a reunion with one player that fans seem to have forgotten.

Matthew Schmidt

The Los Angeles Chargers didn't make a whole lot of big moves in free agency this offseason, which was certainly disappointing to fans hoping the Chargers would really flex their cap space.

However, there is still time for Los Angeles to make some additions, and there are actually some decent players remaining on the open market.

While many Chargers fans have been clamoring for the team to reunite with Keenan Allen (which Los Angeles refuses to do for some reason), there is another less-heralded player that LA should probably just re-sign at this point: cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Samuel spent the first four years of his career with the Bolts and was a very productive member of their secondary. However, he suffered a neck/shoulder injury after just four games last season, one that resulted in offseason surgery. As a result, teams have stayed away from him.

Here's the thing, though: the Chargers lack depth at cornerback after losing Kristian Fulton to the Kansas City Chiefs. Yes, they signed Donte Jackson, but relying on Jackson is a bit dubious.

At this point, Samuel could probably he had on a one-year deal, or perhaps a two-year deal with an option. At the very least, Los Angeles could probably lace the contract with incentives. Why not just bring Samuel back for another run?

When healthy, the 25-year-old has proven to be a very solid player. Is he elite? No, but he is decent, and he would provide the Chargers with some much-needed depth. Heck, he might even be able to start if he is healthy.

Most Los Angeles fans have probably forgotten about Samuel by now, but he would represent a very nice addition (or re-addition) for the Bolts heading into 2025.

Asante Samuel Jr.
