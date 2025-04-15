Expert banks it all on Chargers reaching double-digit wins again in 2025
The Los Angeles Chargers were a surprise playoff team in 2024. While they lost in the Wild Card round, the Bolts reaching 11 wins in their first year under the new regime of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh was a massive step in the right direction. Now comes the most crucial part: sustaining the success from year one.
This scenario has happened in the past, where teams would win more games than expected in the first year of a brand new regime. One example would be the New York Giants, who won nine games in 2022, and even went as far to win their Wild Card matchup that year as well in their first year with Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. The Giants tried to build upon the success of that 2022 season, but the last two years have been a regression instead of sustaining a winning program.
RELATED: 7-round Chargers mock draft lands Justin Herbert a 1,000-yard weapon
That's an example of the worst-case scenario that can happen to the Chargers if they don't play their cards right. This is a crucial offseason for the Bolts, with the draft under two weeks away. Following their 11-6 season in 2024, can the Chargers reach that total again this year?
Pamela Maldonado of ESPN believes the Chargers are capable of reaching double-digit wins again in 2025, saying: "Year 2 under Jim Harbaugh is where this team locks in -- physical, smashmouth football built from the trenches up." She noted the signings of Mekhi Becton, Andre James and bringing back Bradley Bozeman as their effort to "beef up" the offensive line.
RELATED: 3 wide receivers the Los Angeles Chargers could target in 2025 NFL draft
"The defense won't live on the field anymore -- the offense will control tempo, bleed the clock and protect leads. Herbert doesn't need to play hero ball. He just needs to be efficient, and when defenses cheat up, hit them deep off play-action. Their home slate is winnable, and their road slat is manageable. Eleven wins is well within reach. Chargers finally have an identity and a head coach who knows exactly how to win."
With the No. 22 pick in the first round and nine picks after that, the Chargers have a real opportunity to upgrade their roster in a few weeks. The priority will be to find another weapon for Justin Herbert; a real complement to Ladd McConkey.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers could call Giants for blockbuster trade to bag defensive stud
Chargers met with explosive, underrated RB ahead of NFL draft
Chargers met with NFL draft's Tetairoa McMillan while browsing help for Justin Herbert
Raiders projected to ruin Chargers' plans by stealing away coveted weapon
Chargers predicted to land 4-time Pro Bowl partner for Khalil Mack