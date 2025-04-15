Chargers could call Giants for blockbuster trade to bag defensive stud
The Los Angeles Chargers opened up a pretty big need in their pass rush after releasing Joey Bosa, and they have to address the issue thus far.
Yes, the Chargers can always take advantage of a rather deep edge rusher class in the NFL Draft, but there also may be a very intriguing trade on the table for them.
Los Angeles could place a call to the New York Giants, who may very well make Kayvon Thibodeaux available if they ended up selecting Penn State star Abdul Carter with the third overall pick.
The Giants have both Thibodeaux and Brian Burns at edge rusher, so if they do, in fact, draft Carter, it would make Thibodeaux expendable.
In that instance, the Chargers should absolutely jump at the opportunity, as Thibodeaux has proven to be a force when healthy. Two years ago, he posted 50 tackles and 11.5 sacks, but he was limited to 12 games in 2024 due to a wrist injury.
Thibodeaux is just 24 years old and has two years of team control remaining on his contract, which makes him even more attractive. Los Angeles definitely has the cap room to absorb him (he carries a $10 million cap hit for 2025), and the Bolts absolutely need another pass rusher alongside of Khalil Mack.
Of course, the question becomes how much draft capital would be required in order for the Chargers to pry Thibodeaux away from New York. The Giants selected the Oregon product with the fifth overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, so they aren't just going to give him away.
Los Angeles would almost certainly have to move a Day 2 pick in order to acquire him. Whether or not the Chargers would be willing to do that is anyone's guess, but there is no doubt that Thibodeaux would represent a fantastic addition for LA.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
3 wide receivers the Los Angeles Chargers could target in 2025 NFL draft
Chargers’ breakout star after ripoff of a trade making national waves
Derek Carr injury news could benefit Chargers in 2025 NFL draft
NFL exec makes Chargers draft prediction that will surely frustrate fans
Chargers' egregious free agent error has created an annoying problem