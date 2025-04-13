Charger Report

3 wide receivers the Los Angeles Chargers could target in 2025 NFL draft

These 3 WR prospects could help the Chargers.

Randy Gurzi

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka reacts at the end of his pro day workout for NFL scouts.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka reacts at the end of his pro day workout for NFL scouts. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers' needs are pretty clear heading into the NFL draft, with wide receiver standing out as one of the more pressing concerns.

An argument could be made that tight end should be considered ahead of wideout, but either way, the Chargers need to add more pass-catchers to their offense.

Right now, we'll focus on the receivers. Los Angeles needs to add someone who can complement Ladd McConkey, and these three prospects could fit the bill.

Luther Burden III, Missouri

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III runs with the ball during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III runs with the ball during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Luther Burden III will be an option for the Chargers, as long as they're comfortable bringing in another wide receiver who excels in the slot. That's where McConkey is at his best, although he's also capable of moving outside.

Burden, who saw his numbers drop in 2024, would give them someone capable of racking up yards after the catch, which takes some of the pressure off the shoulders of Justin Herbert.

Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Shamari Simmons.
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Shamari Simmons. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If the Chargers wanted to wait until Round 2 to add a receiver, they could look at Iowa State's Jayden Higgins. Higgins is a big target at 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, but he seems to be overlooked despite a strong showing at the NFL Combine.

Higgins racked up 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns on 87 receptions during his final season with the Cyclones. He would be a solid fit across from McConkey while giving Herbert someone who can win contested passes.

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka catches a touchdown in front of Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Johnson
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka catches a touchdown in front of Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Johnson / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most likely options in Round 1 for the Chargers is Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka. He's expected to be on the board when they're on the clock at No. 22

Egbuka is a smooth route runner with soft hands. He's another player who excelled in the slot but he has the size and talent to go outside as well. During his tenure with the Buckeyes, he hauled in 205 receptions for 2,868 yards with 24 touchdowns.

He might not be elite in any one area, but there are few weaknesses in his game.

