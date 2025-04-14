7-round Chargers mock draft lands Justin Herbert a 1,000-yard weapon
The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for the NFL draft which kicks off in less than two weeks. The Chargers will have 10 picks to work with, the bulk of those selections coming on Day 3. We decided to create a Chargers mock draft using NFL Mock Draft Database's simulator. Our scenario had no trades, so here's a quick rundown of every selection:
Round 1, No.22: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Round 2, No.55: DL Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Round 3, No.86: IOL Tate Ratledge, Georgia
Round 4, No.125: RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
Round 5, No.158: TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
Round 6, No.181: CB Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers
Round 6, No.199: EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
Round 6, No.209: LB Kobe King, Penn State
Round 6, No.214: IOL Jake Majors, Texas
Round 7, No.256: DL Junior Tafuna, Utah
The way this scenario played out, the top two tight end prospects in Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland were already selected by the time pick No.22 came around. So, we pivoted and still provided a weapon for Justin Herbert. Emeka Egbuka will now be the next standout wide receiver to come out of Ohio State, as he'll join forces with Ladd McConkey. Egbuka had 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Buckeyes in 2024, helping them to a National Championship.
RELATED: Chargers mock draft: LA goes all offense in 3-round effort to help Justin Herbert
Speaking of Ohio State, we decided to keep the Buckeye trend rolling in Round 2 by selecting defensive lineman Tyleik Williams. The Chargers need more bodies along the interior and seeing how deep this class is, it would've been difficult to pass up on talent. Williams moves well despite standing at nearly 330 pounds. He had 46 tackles, eight tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks for the Buckeyes last season, giving the Bolts a pass-rushing presence from the middle while providing solid run support.
Tate Ratledge was the pick in Round 3 as it would give the Chargers a potential starter down the line. They did sign Mekhi Becton to play right guard, which is where Ratledge started in college. He plays with a certain nastiness needed for an interior offensive lineman, giving the Chargers another possible solution to their guard issues.
Day 3 is filled with more depth. Along with defensive line, the running back class is also deep. We chose Ollie Gordon II to split carries with Najee Harris this season. Gordon is a bigger back, standing at 6'2, 225 pounds and rushed for 880 yards with 13 touchdowns for the Cowboys in 2024. Truly a physical downhill runner that could create some explosive plays for the Bolts down the line.
RELATED: Chargers trade pitch adds elite 6-time 1,000-yard wide receiver for Justin Herbert
The tight end position will finally be addressed in Mitchell Evans out of Notre Dame. Evans had 421 yards and three touchdowns for the Fighting Irish in 2024 and is a massive target at 6'5, 260 pounds.
The final five selections are mostly project players, but there's one that stands out above the rest. Antwaun Powell-Ryland spent five years in college, three at Florida and the last two at Virginia Tech. Powell-Ryland had an eye-popping 16 sacks for the Hokies in 2024, with 9.5 the previous year. This could be a potential gem in the later rounds for the Bolts.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
3 wide receivers the Los Angeles Chargers could target in 2025 NFL draft
Chargers’ breakout star after ripoff of a trade making national waves
Derek Carr injury news could benefit Chargers in 2025 NFL draft
NFL exec makes Chargers draft prediction that will surely frustrate fans
Chargers' egregious free agent error has created an annoying problem