Raiders projected to ruin Chargers' plans by stealing away coveted weapon
The Los Angeles Chargers haven't really done a whole lot to address their biggest issue this offseason, which is finding more weapons for Justin Herbert.
Yes, the Chargers did reunite with Mike Williams, but they also lost Joshua Palmer. At this stage of Williams' career, that might actually be a wash.
Now, Los Angeles has been regularly linked to Keenan Allen, who remains on the free-agent market in spite of enjoying a solid 2024 campaign with the Chicago Bears. But the Chargers seem to be waiting until after the NFL Draft to actually sign him.
In the meantime, another team could swoop in and steal Allen away from Los Angeles, and that club could be an AFC West rival.
Mark Stolte of Pro Football Network has published an article linking every NFL team to a remaining free agent, and he connected the Las Vegas Raiders to Allen.
"The Las Vegas Raiders need to surround Geno Smith with some wide receiver talent quickly," Stolte wrote. "Paying him this money and leaving him to throw to just Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers with a poor offensive line will leave him in a situation much worse than he had in Seattle."
Adding Allen actually makes a whole lot of sense for the Raiders given how thin their wide receiver depth is, and you get the feeling that Las Vegas probably has contacted the 32-year-old at some point during this offseason.
Perhaps Allen is being patient waiting for the Chargers. After all, he spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Bolts between 2013 and 2023 before taking a one-year detour with the Bears (Los Angeles traded him to Chicago last spring).
But how much longer is Allen going to wait? Maybe he and the Chargers already have a handshake deal, but LA may be playing a dangerous game with the six-time Pro Bowler.
