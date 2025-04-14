Chargers predicted to land 4-time Pro Bowl partner for Khalil Mack
The Los Angeles Chargers re-signed Khalil Mack last month, but they parted ways with Joey Bosa, leaving a bit of a hole in their pass rush.
The Chargers could always address the problem via the NFL Draft, but Mark Stolte of Pro Football Network actually sees one available veteran who could help Los Angeles in that regard: edge rusher Matthew Judon.
"There isn’t enough talent left in free agency for the Los Angeles Chargers to target a defensive tackle. With that being said, they could easily improve the edge rushers on this team by adding Matt Judon to the list of starters," Stolte wrote. "The Chargers run a base 3-4 defense, which would perfectly slot Judon in as the outside linebacker/edge rusher opposite of Khalil Mack."
Judon spent the 2024 campaign with the Atlanta Falcons, playing in every game and registering 41 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception and five forced fumbles.
The 32-year-old made four straight Pro Bowl appearances between 2019 and 2022, racking up 12.5 and 15.5 sacks, respectively, in the latter two campaigns.
Judon spent the first five seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens before landing with the New England Patriots in 2021. The Patriots then traded him to the Falcons prior to the 2024 season.
While Judon may not be the same dominant pass rusher from a few years ago, he showed this past year that he at least has something left in the tank and could be a contributor to the Chargers' edge-rushing rotation.
Los Angeles could probably nab Judon on a cheap one-year deal, which could make the former fifth-round pick worth the flier.
